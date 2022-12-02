jshbmllr in
SWEII (intern) at Cisco
Hey everyone,
I just turned in a OA for a position listed as SWE II (intern) at Cisco. Does anyone have any details on this position? Specifically, is it a temp to hire kind of deal? And what is the salary level given it's listed as an SWEII?
Thanks so much!
EDIT: When/if I get a second interview I will absolutley update this with the details ✌️
jdblackiiiSoftware Engineer
I’m currently in process with them. Their communication has been absolutely horrible at all stages. I didn’t even know which position I was interviewing for, and they’ve left me hanging for over two weeks after interviews twice now.
jshbmllrBiochemistry at University of Colorado Boulder
Yikes, that’s frustrating. I have an internal contact that said something similar - no internal information about the role at all
