Considering getting Agile Product Owner certified
Hi -
Considering getting Agile certified for Product Owners and wondering of it makes a difference for getting leads and offers. Unhappy in my current director of product role and thinking I should get a certification before I start looking for something new.
For hiring managers at the VP and above level or other directors and above who've recently switched - did certification matter? I have an MBA and have been shipping product for 12+ years but only agile for about 4 of those years. Also, it didn't matter when I took my current role 2.5 years ago. Managing the team and keeping the vendor on track and on budget were more important.
Given your experience with an mba, years of experience, and a director role, nobody will care. It could be a worthwhile personal development thing, but putting it on your resume won't make a difference.
