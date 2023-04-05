So a recuiter called me today to have a a conversation with me about a role i applied,that was last week and she decided to move me to the next phase by scheduling an interview with the hiring manager.its a three round interview.i asked that if possible i could complete two this week but the recruiter said the hiring manager will be on holidays this week so i should expect an interview the following week.But I'm a lil curious,is it a good sign? Because im wondering if there's nobody else to do the interview expect her,I mean no backup there?it means to be an interesting company but i feel it's a red flag.I sent the recruiter an email but she hasn't responded since last week!!!if things are done in this way,looking at the fact that a candidate needs to go through three interviews on different days,How can you get the best candidate for the job if a candidate needs to wait till the hiring manager returns?