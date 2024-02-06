Having trouble deciding between two NG offers, which would you choose?









Already asked this on cscareerquestions and got some responses but figured I'd ask here as well just to see lol.





I have two offers right now, one being from a bank (Citizens) for their Technology Development Program, and the other being from a fintech company (Broadridge).





Bank offer:





1. providing a more tech focused program, as they have Software Engineer rotations across various business lines, including Consumer Technology, Commercial Technology, Colleague Technology, and Architecture & Strategy.









2. 80K base, no bonuses, but after a year I will get a 10K raise and be placed on a swe team of my choosing.





3. Work schedule is hybrid, so 3 days in person and 2 wfh. It's about a 30-40ish min commute.





Fintech offer:

1. The fintech company also has a similar year rotational program, however it will consist of rotations between Product, Sales, Account Management, Financials and of course Technology. After that, I will be placed on one of their SWE teams.





2. They offered 90K base with a 10K sign on. 2 days minimum on site, and it is around a 10 minute commute.









I'm torn between the two (money and commute favor fintech but i feel like id get more skills out of the TDP at citizens).





I asked current employees of both companies and they say they learned alot and worked with modern tech stacks.