RoundUp1 in
OpenAI to launch a digital store
"The store would allow customers of the AI model developer to share and sell OpenAI-powered chatbots customized for different purposes, such as lesson planning for middle school teachers"
Source; https://www.theinformation.com/briefings/openai-to-launch-chatbot-store-next-week
What're your thoughts on this?
Briefing: OpenAI To Launch Chatbot Store Next Week
OpenAI is planning to launch its “GPT store” next week, according to a memo to developers seen by The Information. The store would allow customers of the AI model developer to share and sell OpenAI-powered chatbots customized for different purposes, such as lesson planning for middle school teachers. The chatbot store was originally slated to open in November, but its launch was delayed to
theinformation.com
3
3015
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Super interesting. I think it could be a solid option, but curious to see how it'll work at scale and what kind of pricing they might have in that store.
1
Steven KellSoftware Engineer
Honestly I didn’t pay too close attention to the original announcement and thought this started months ago.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,505