nnm123 in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Seeking Career Guidance for Next Role Transition

Hi,

I have 11 years of experience in the software industry. I began my career as a software engineer-Android but for the past four years, I’ve transitioned into a role where I focus more on requirements gathering from business/product managers, assigning tasks to the development team, collaborating with architects, and overseeing the end-to-end delivery of projects. While I have stepped away from hands-on coding, my responsibilities have shifted towards team coordination, technical discussions, and project delivery.

As I’m now looking to transition to a new role, I’m uncertain which direction to take, given that I haven’t been actively coding for the past few years. Additionally, I’m not fully versed in project or product management skills.

Could you kindly provide guidance on potential career paths I could explore, considering my background and current skillset?

Thank you for your time and advice.

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
What's your current title? What kind of work motivates you? You probably have a lot of options. You could go back to coding, you could stay in project management, you could move to engineering/people management. I think you're discounting your project management skills too much. Are the projects you're responsible for shipping on time and on budget? That matters more than any formal training you may or may not have - and of course, there's certs you can get (PMP) if you really want to tick the box on formal training.

