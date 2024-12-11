Seeking Career Guidance for Next Role Transition

Hi,

I have 11 years of experience in the software industry. I began my career as a software engineer-Android but for the past four years, I’ve transitioned into a role where I focus more on requirements gathering from business/product managers, assigning tasks to the development team, collaborating with architects, and overseeing the end-to-end delivery of projects. While I have stepped away from hands-on coding, my responsibilities have shifted towards team coordination, technical discussions, and project delivery.

As I’m now looking to transition to a new role, I’m uncertain which direction to take, given that I haven’t been actively coding for the past few years. Additionally, I’m not fully versed in project or product management skills.

Could you kindly provide guidance on potential career paths I could explore, considering my background and current skillset?

Thank you for your time and advice.