Gonk42
Apple DFM Engineer Offer ICT5
Debating an offer fro Apple and was curious about insights. I personally feel the base is low but manageable. What really has me second guessing is the low inital RSU. Any thouts would be appreciated!
Base: 200k
RSU: $250k/4yr vest
Sign on: $75k
Target Bonus: 15%
Refresher Target: $100-120k/4yr vest
Level: ICT5
YOE:12yr
4
1590
Software Engineer
Base does seem low and can go to 215, but the stock seems too low. Almost seems like a mistake, if im looking at this correctly, its 62.5k annually? I'd get the grant doubled tbh, perhaps just get clarification from your recruiter. Everything else looks reasonable.
Gonk42
I’m assuming it’s lower because they originally offered me ICT4 until I told them thanks but no thanks. How much of a scope increase is ICT5 from 4? Last thing I want to do is get there and feel underpaid and pressured to jump ship.
1
