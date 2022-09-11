Apple DFM Engineer Offer ICT5





RSU: $250k/4yr vest Sign on: $75k Target Bonus: 15% Refresher Target: $100-120k/4yr vest Level: ICT5 YOE:12yr Base: 200k

Debating an offer fro Apple and was curious about insights. I personally feel the base is low but manageable. What really has me second guessing is the low inital RSU. Any thouts would be appreciated!