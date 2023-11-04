Thoughts on SBF trial, feel bad for the parents

This was a bit sad to read "The verdict was delivered to a packed courtroom. After it was read aloud, Bankman-Fried’s mother, Barbara Fried, put her head in her hands and stifled tears. Later she and Bankman-Fried’s father, Joe Bankman, stood arm-in-arm, separated from their son by a short barrier"





Its wraps for your son, he’s physically alive, going to subsist for a while, but he’s dead. For what it's worth though, he really did deceive investors and the public and there's no excuse for that.





https://www.nytimes.com/live/2023/11/02/business/sam-bankman-fried-trial?unlocked_article_code=1.7Uw.hLyG.LWjOqd66fUiQ