technossier in
Part time opportunities
Wondering if anyone has part time/intern opportunities for quantitative roles, and any resources to look for these roles in the trading industry (around nyc or remote).
7
2868
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Not sure I've heard much in the way of part time quant work and internships for quant have to be top 1 in terms of competition, best of luck on that one. What's your skillset/experience?
technossierData Scientist
skill set is closer to data analytics, but was wondering more so for pet projects and much smaller firms.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,505