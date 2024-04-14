zasmith in  
Product Manager  

Apple IC4 Offer Feedback

Met with my recruiter today and he gave the following verbal offer:
Base: $195K
Bonus: $19500 (10%)
RSU: $160K/4
Sign on: $30K (proposed, not formally approved)

Role is an IC4 located in Cupertino. There very likely will be a sign on in addition to relocation. Feels like I should push for more RSUs at a minimum. Would love thoughts on this offer.
FirecloudSoftware Engineering Manager  
Always push for more RSU. When you feel like you can't get any more, unless you need the cash up front negotiate the sign on to be more stock instead, ideally at a 3:1 ratio. Sell it as wanting to invest in the company long term by locking more of your comp to how well the company does.

Obviously if you don't plan to stay ~4 years, ignore the last part.
