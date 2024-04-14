Apple IC4 Offer Feedback

Met with my recruiter today and he gave the following verbal offer:

Base: $195K

Bonus: $19500 (10%)

RSU: $160K/4

Sign on: $30K (proposed, not formally approved)





Role is an IC4 located in Cupertino. There very likely will be a sign on in addition to relocation. Feels like I should push for more RSUs at a minimum. Would love thoughts on this offer.

#Apple