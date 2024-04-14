zasmith in
Apple IC4 Offer Feedback
Met with my recruiter today and he gave the following verbal offer:
Base: $195K
Bonus: $19500 (10%)
RSU: $160K/4
Sign on: $30K (proposed, not formally approved)
Role is an IC4 located in Cupertino. There very likely will be a sign on in addition to relocation. Feels like I should push for more RSUs at a minimum. Would love thoughts on this offer.
