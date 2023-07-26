SomeoneBetter in  
How to get remote internships in the Middle East?

Hi 👋🏼
I'm a remote software engineering student by Holberton School. I'm in Egypt, and it's too hard here to find an internships. So what should I do to get a remote internship? I just want to work in a real world projects in companies. And how can improve myself to get a perfect one? I want to be like those who studies in university with a degree.
ALX?  
ALX?

