Qualcomm Staff Product Manager
Hello everyone!
A recruiter is very i terested in recruiting me for a staff PM in the automotive BU at Qualcomm San Diego.
What kind of TC should i ask for? Is Qualcomm a good place to work? How is the wlb?
paperplainProduct Manager
Qualcomm is pretty decent from what I've heard. Have some friends over there. WLB seems to be very reasonable and what you make of it. Not completely sure about TC but I think around $200k is midpoint.
