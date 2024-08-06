MLEPhysicist in
Leetcode-style questions for AI positions
I just need to vent a bit.
I have a PhD in particle theory. Aside from needing to consider hardware optimizations, DL/AI stopped being CS ages ago -- the lead author of the scaling laws paper and co-founder of Anthropic was my advisor, which demonstrates just how strong the math and, more importantly, the mathematical modeling that goes into the field actually overlaps with other fields. I am so sick of having to jump through every leetcode challenges and dumb, irrelevant chain of questions for ML and AI research positions. How have we as a community not moved on?
DemocritusSoftware Engineer
I am shocked at how overblown and exaggerated the AI/ML field has become, its become a pissing math , that my business is bigger than yours. Basic statistics and leaner algebra should cover the basics. The rest is programing, training and scaling .. which is where majority of the jobs are … so programming and tools of the trade is where the money is
