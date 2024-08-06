Leetcode-style questions for AI positions

I just need to vent a bit.





I have a PhD in particle theory. Aside from needing to consider hardware optimizations, DL/AI stopped being CS ages ago -- the lead author of the scaling laws paper and co-founder of Anthropic was my advisor, which demonstrates just how strong the math and, more importantly, the mathematical modeling that goes into the field actually overlaps with other fields. I am so sick of having to jump through every leetcode challenges and dumb, irrelevant chain of questions for ML and AI research positions. How have we as a community not moved on?