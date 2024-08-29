Amazon Onboarding

Poll

I signed the offer letter for an L6 role at Amazon. I'm currently in the process of submitting my docs for my immigration visa transfer to Amazon. The attorney had requested all docs along with my resume with current and all job titles held. I interviewed for an L6 role for which I had my current experience as a PM on my resume but in reality I'm just an engineer in my company's ADP system. I put PM on my resume to get interviews for senior/managerial level roles and the scope of my work does reach to a PM level given I drive and facilitate multiple programs/projects from our Corporate office which is where I am actually stationed.





Now should I submit my resume to the attorney which I submitted for the job? Will the attorney file my visa application with my shown job title? Or do I tell them that my actual job title is an engineer through which we should be filing for my visa transfer?





My manager can attest to my PM level experience. It's just on-paper I'm an engineer.

Will this be a big deal? Redflag?





Pelase help.