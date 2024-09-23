TenuredGeek in
Does anyone prefer hybrid over remote?
I've recently started working remotely after holding a hybrid job for the past few years. Prior to that hybrid role, I worked fully remotely and I hated it.
The thing is, for that first job, there wasn't even an option to go into office because I was located in a different state from most of the team. I left for a hybrid role mainly because I recognized that the fully remote lifestyle wasn't exactly for me at the time.
I see all this hype for fully-remote roles though and I'm wondering if I'm the only one who prefers hybrid. I know this field is full of introverts, but does anyone else feel the same and enjoy going into the office from time to time?
chuuj516Product Manager
Imo, I think that if you're younger, being hybrid or even fully in-office is way better than being fully remote. For one, there's a lot that you learn through osmosis that you wouldn't learn otherwise. Now that I have kids though, I'd much prefer to be fully remote. The extra 2-3 hours daily that I get by working from home and not having to commute or anything is priceless.
