Does anyone prefer hybrid over remote?

Poll

I've recently started working remotely after holding a hybrid job for the past few years. Prior to that hybrid role, I worked fully remotely and I hated it.





The thing is, for that first job, there wasn't even an option to go into office because I was located in a different state from most of the team. I left for a hybrid role mainly because I recognized that the fully remote lifestyle wasn't exactly for me at the time.





I see all this hype for fully-remote roles though and I'm wondering if I'm the only one who prefers hybrid. I know this field is full of introverts, but does anyone else feel the same and enjoy going into the office from time to time?