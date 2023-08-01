How to get promoted

I manage people in my day job.





As a manager, my goal is to support my team to do their job autonomously and to a high standard.





Whenever I review the performance of my team members, I'm always thinking "Can they think and work independently?".





This is a really important pre-requisite skill to progress into management.





Most team members go through the same journey, which is:





Tell me what to do... I think that... I recommend that... I am about to... I just did... I've been doing...





As a team member, it's fine to start by asking what to do but you should set a personal goal to move up to levels 5 and 6 as fast as possible.





There are two main attributes that you need in order to get there:





Competence: You need to understand your role, organization, and function.

You need to understand your role, organization, and function. Confidence: You need to be self-assured enough to make recommendations and decisions.





In my experience, it's the confidence that holds people back.