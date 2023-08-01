John in  
Management Consultant  

How to get promoted

I manage people in my day job.


As a manager, my goal is to support my team to do their job autonomously and to a high standard.


Whenever I review the performance of my team members, I'm always thinking "Can they think and work independently?".


This is a really important pre-requisite skill to progress into management.


Most team members go through the same journey, which is:


  1. Tell me what to do...
  2. I think that...
  3. I recommend that...
  4. I am about to...
  5. I just did...
  6. I've been doing...


As a team member, it's fine to start by asking what to do but you should set a personal goal to move up to levels 5 and 6 as fast as possible.


There are two main attributes that you need in order to get there:


  • Competence: You need to understand your role, organization, and function.
  • Confidence: You need to be self-assured enough to make recommendations and decisions.


In my experience, it's the confidence that holds people back.

