How to get promoted
I manage people in my day job.
As a manager, my goal is to support my team to do their job autonomously and to a high standard.
Whenever I review the performance of my team members, I'm always thinking "Can they think and work independently?".
This is a really important pre-requisite skill to progress into management.
Most team members go through the same journey, which is:
- Tell me what to do...
- I think that...
- I recommend that...
- I am about to...
- I just did...
- I've been doing...
As a team member, it's fine to start by asking what to do but you should set a personal goal to move up to levels 5 and 6 as fast as possible.
There are two main attributes that you need in order to get there:
- Competence: You need to understand your role, organization, and function.
- Confidence: You need to be self-assured enough to make recommendations and decisions.
In my experience, it's the confidence that holds people back.
