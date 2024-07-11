Intuit lays off 1800, around 10%

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2024/07/intuits-ai-gamble-mass-layoff-of-1800-paired-with-hiring-spree/





Thought this was an interesting layoff for a few reasons:





The CEO says Intuit is in a position of strength and that the layoffs are not cost-cutting related, but they allow the company to "allocate additional investments to our most critical areas to support our customers and drive growth."

Approximately 1,050 employees will receive layoffs because they're "not meeting expectations," according to Goodarzi's letter.





Not the usual CEO-speak reasons and interesting to see how all of a sudden 1000 of their employees are 'not meeting expectations.'