zzandland in
Why is Snap L4's compensation not listed in the leaderboard?
In this list (https://www.levels.fyi/leaderboard/Software-Engineer/Software-Engineer/country/United-States) I don't see Snap's L4 (https://www.levels.fyi/companies/snap/salaries/software-engineer/levels/l4), which should be one of the highest for SWE II compensation. Any reason why it doesn't show up?
2
2172
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
There's a bit of weirdness here because Snap L4 is such a wide band [1]. It's getting slotted into SWE III in our standard. At the SWE III mark there's other companies that pay higher. [1] https://www.levels.fyi/?compare=Standard,Snap&track=Software%20Engineer
2
zzandlandSoftware Engineer
But most people in Snap who start as L3 get promoted to L4 within 3 years. Isn't that the same expectation as the L4 in Google? Not sure about the difference here.
