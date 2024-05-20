Need help with an offer

I finally got offered a job and its for 65k. I have a few other interviews lined up this week (DevOps Engineer 2 with a Local Company, Golang Backend Developer with Amex, and Site Reliability Engineer/Dev position in Delaware - No relocation help). I have started negotiations with this company to hopefully get an offer for 80k. What should I do? Wait for other companies and delay accepting the current offers? Accept the offer and leave if I get better offer? I need some help as this is the only offer I have currently.





P.S. I am based in Arizona, US, Green Card Holder. I just graduated with 3 internships, and 4+ student worker jobs.