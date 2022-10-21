Od113j08h1f3 in
Internships via RippleMatch
If you are looking for #jobs or #internships in the US at companies like MongoDB, Zillow, Texas Instruments, eBay, AT&T, and many more, please send a connection request and complete this 1-minute survey: https://lnkd.in/efC3npGb
Once you complete this survey, please like AND comment on this post, letting me know that you've completed it. We are helping all college seniors, juniors and sophomores!
Feel free to connect with on LinkedIn:
10
2935
Sort by:
xanonComputer Science at The University of Texas at Austin
I sent over a hundred applicstions for internships last year through RippleMatch, and not a single company responded. The website is nice, and the process is simple, but it doesn't seem to me that companies actually use the service even if they're listed.
1
cramskoolkidComputer Science at UCLA
Could be your resume isn't meeting the criteria to be seen. Can't imagine sending 100+ applications and not a single hit. Sounds like it's time for a rework
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,419