stoopkid in
Education recommendations
Hi all,
I'm looking for some recommendations on educational pathways.
A little about me: I have a BA in Fine Arts so as you could probably guess I'm self-taught, and currently work as a survey programmer. I enjoy my job, the company and culture but the pay is really terrible. Although I would like to transition to an actual Software Engineering role, I'm reminded I know nothing whenever I take those skills tests on places like Triplebyte or LinkedIn, so further education would be swell. I can't do on campus - I'm 30, planning on starting a family soon, the funds aren't there, and I want to keep my job and gain more experience, so I'm looking for online learning. Although I do study on my own and work on side projects, I don't think my learning is as efficient as it would be had I guidance and the pressure of homework and grades. I find Coursera tends to be useful and have benefitted from that.
I guess I'm trying to figure out if a bachelor's is necessary, or if should just keep going with my Coursera/self-learning and maybe apply to one of those MS in CS for non-CS majors to be competitive and make the transition to SWE?
Would a BS with my current work experience be sufficient?
The BS I'm interested in is in IT, would that pose any problems in terms of moving towards becoming a SWE?
Is a degree necessary at all, or should I just stick with Coursera courses?
Would jumping into an MS in CS with an unrelated degree make sense?
The programs/resources I'm interested in:
- Coursera (Specifically Dr. Severance's courses)
- UMass Lowell Online BS in IT for 2nd Bachelor's.
- Tufts or Northeastern Online MSCS for non-CS Grads.
- A traditional online MS in CS if getting in with work experience and no BS is realistic (for this, thinking Fitchburg State or UMass Amherst)
I know the "Should I get a degree?" question is a dead horse and there is hardly ever a consensus, but I'm mostly just trying to weigh out the impact those 3 main avenues (Coursera, online BS, online MS) would have on someone with an art background, and not a math or engineering one. Thank you in advance for your feedback and time.
12
2059
Sort by:
codebydesignProduct Designer
Phew, this is a long one! I'll try to break this down by q: - Is a degree necessary at all, or should I just stick with Coursera courses? I think given the constraints with your life right now, sticking with the online options gives you the flexibility to make progress. Trying to reorganize and reprioritize your life around a 4 year degree on campus is out of the question. - Would jumping into an MS in CS with an unrelated degree make sense? That might be tough if you don't already have the foundational knowledge. In that case, the The Align MSCS program at NE would be an AWESOME alternative. I don't know much about it but from reading the about page, it has a solid mix of bridge classes, formal classwork, and potentially real-world experience via the internship. Besides a formal degree that could take 3 years to complete, you also have 6m-1y long bootcamps that could suffice. General Assembly, Thinkful, etc. has a track record of success and having the alumni network could be huge when it comes to finding referrals, contacts, and references.
3
stoopkidSoftware Engineer
Thank you for your time, I appreciate the length of your response! It's good to hear you think the NE program is a good one. It's one that's been on my radar for quite some time, so if in the future I decide I'd really enjoy the academic experience I'll make sure to revisit them.
I think you're right about sticking with online options. Coursera has been really useful, and I have found other resources with reading recommendations (teachyourselfcs.com) that have been helpful. I think I'm mostly apprehensive because of my completely unrelated art degree, but being encouraged to keep pursuing online courses from you as well as others has been really validating.
Again, thank you for your time!
I think you're right about sticking with online options. Coursera has been really useful, and I have found other resources with reading recommendations (teachyourselfcs.com) that have been helpful. I think I'm mostly apprehensive because of my completely unrelated art degree, but being encouraged to keep pursuing online courses from you as well as others has been really validating.
Again, thank you for your time!
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482