Education recommendations

Hi all,

I'm looking for some recommendations on educational pathways.





A little about me: I have a BA in Fine Arts so as you could probably guess I'm self-taught, and currently work as a survey programmer. I enjoy my job, the company and culture but the pay is really terrible. Although I would like to transition to an actual Software Engineering role, I'm reminded I know nothing whenever I take those skills tests on places like Triplebyte or LinkedIn, so further education would be swell. I can't do on campus - I'm 30, planning on starting a family soon, the funds aren't there, and I want to keep my job and gain more experience, so I'm looking for online learning. Although I do study on my own and work on side projects, I don't think my learning is as efficient as it would be had I guidance and the pressure of homework and grades. I find Coursera tends to be useful and have benefitted from that.





I guess I'm trying to figure out if a bachelor's is necessary, or if should just keep going with my Coursera/self-learning and maybe apply to one of those MS in CS for non-CS majors to be competitive and make the transition to SWE?





Would a BS with my current work experience be sufficient?





The BS I'm interested in is in IT, would that pose any problems in terms of moving towards becoming a SWE?





Is a degree necessary at all, or should I just stick with Coursera courses?





Would jumping into an MS in CS with an unrelated degree make sense?





The programs/resources I'm interested in: