promeesis in
real quick, anyone have a review for PA?
Has anyone tried Product Alliance's courses? I have Meta PM final round coming up and when I asked the recruiter how to best prep/study, she suggested reading Decode and Conquer and sent me a couple of Product Alliance Youtube videos links in addition to the Meta provided in-house mock interview videos. I've already read Decode and Conquer and am thinking about completing the full Product Alliance given the recruiter linked some of their content. Has anyone taken the course? Is it worth the money?
7
1082
Sort by:
awayairerProduct Manager
yeah yeah, I mean you're more likely to classify it worth the money when you feel it helped you land your offer, and I believe it did for me, so there you go.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,558