real quick, anyone have a review for PA?

Has anyone tried Product Alliance's courses? I have Meta PM final round coming up and when I asked the recruiter how to best prep/study, she suggested reading Decode and Conquer and sent me a couple of Product Alliance Youtube videos links in addition to the Meta provided in-house mock interview videos. I've already read Decode and Conquer and am thinking about completing the full Product Alliance given the recruiter linked some of their content. Has anyone taken the course? Is it worth the money?