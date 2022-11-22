Junior Remote Roles





I have been enjoying the freelancing gigs, but I would like to take my shot at a more permanent role. The software industry here in Malawi is not as up to speed as I would like, so I have been focusing my search towards more remote roles.





I wanted to ask if anyone knows any platforms that caters for this particular kind of search and situation, or any places where they are looking for junior engineers that could work remotely.





I'm a Full-Stack engineer (primary NodeJS & React).





Thank you for your time, and I appreciate whatever information you have to share.

Hello everyone, I'm a software engineer based in Sub Saharan Africa. I graduated about a year ago, and have been freelancing ever since.