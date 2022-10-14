Referral for Summer Internship - Data Scientist, Machine Learning or SWE in USA

Hi everyone,

I'm looking for a Summer 2023 Internship in Data Science and Machine Learning roles, I have close to 3 years of experience working as a Data Scientist and Data Engineer in the Financial and Technology domain. I have worked on building Object Detection in Real-time applications, the Classification based HR Attrition model, and an NPA(non-performing asset) Model. Apart from this have experience working on building Data pipelines using Apache Airflow and Snowflake DB.





I'm in the 1st year of my Master's at ASU, majoring in Computer Science. I would really appreciate referrals. DM me for Resume.





Linkedin