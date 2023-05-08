Question regarding transition to Engineering Manager

Hi there, I'm a seasoned developer who's at a turning point in my career. I have a former colleague who used to be a developer but now he is a Senior Manager in 3 years. On the other hand, I'm a Development Lead and I've been overseeing my team's work. Even though I am the development lead I had to work on different projects and teams which I have been doing for few years and successful at delivering projects every quarter.





My peer how is Sr Manager now, after looking at his growth, I decided to transition into an Engineering Manager position and now I have a dedicated team though I continue to report to my peer who is Sr manager now.





I've been with my company for eight years now and I'm feeling a bit stuck. I'm not really gaining much from the projects and work that I'm doing here. Except for the fact that I am making people grow under me.





Besides I do have a concerned about the compensation I can expect to get as an Engineering manager going forward.





I'm wondering what the experts suggest for changing to a different company and going back to an individual contributor role. Any advice would be appreciated.





TC: 200k + 75 RSU