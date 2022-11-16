How do you feel about Elon cracking the whip at Twitter?

This is the memo sent out last night to the people still at Twitter. Wondering how you guys feel about this.





-------------------------------------------





A Fork in the Road





Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.





Twitter will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway. At its heart, Twitter is a software and servers company, so I think this makes sense.





If you are sure that you want to be part of the new Twitter, please click yes on the link below:





forms.gle





Anyone who has not done so by 5pm ET tomorrow (Thursday) will receive three months of severance.





Whatever decision you make, thank you for your efforts to make Twitter successful.





Elon





--------------------------------------------





As an engineer, I am kind of excited to see what Twitter 2.0 builds. To be on potentially the cutting edge has always been what made Elon so interesting as a tech mogul. The flip side is his methods are very harsh and he is an egomaniac.





Would you click Yes or No?