Advice Needed: Navigating My Path to Data Science

Hi everyone,





First off, I want to say how much I love being part of this community—it's been an incredible resource and source of inspiration for me.





I’m facing a bit of a dilemma and would really appreciate your advice. I’m graduating this June with a degree in Business Technology & Analytics, and my goal is to break into Data Science. Since it’s too late to change my major, I’m considering two paths:





Graduating as planned and self-teaching the more advanced aspects of math and statistics that I need for Data Science. I’ve already developed strong skills in Python, R, and SQL, so I feel like I mainly need to build a portfolio with solid Data Science projects.





or





Pursuing a post-baccalaureate degree in Data Science or possibly Computer Science, as my business professor suggests, and then eventually going to grad school.





Right now, my ideal plan is to land an entry-level Data Analytics job (which I feel confident I can handle) and potentially have my employer sponsor a graduate degree in Data Science or Statistics down the line.





What do you think? Is self-study and building projects enough to get my foot in the door, or would pursuing additional formal education be the smarter long-term play?





Thanks so much for your time and insights!





Best regards,

Jorge





TL;DR: Can I realistically teach myself the foundations of Data Science, build a strong portfolio, and land a job—or do I need additional degrees to make this leap?