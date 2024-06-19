Katejoel in
Anyone use Quant Blueprint's program?
quantblueprint.com has a quant trading and research interview preparation program. Looks helpful, but I wanted to ask has anyone has used Quant Blueprint and landed an offer? Thanks!
7
2352
Sort by:
anaflana83Financial Analyst
I had a positive experience! I used it last summer and got quite a handful of interviews for this summer's (su 2024) internships, and got 2 offers at DRW and 1 other shop for quant trading roles. I spent a couple months actively using the prep material, and by the end of it felt solid going into interviews, and also got asked a couple of the same questions in my real interviews
7
KatejoelData
thanks that's encouraging to hear and congrats! How do you like the job?
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,558