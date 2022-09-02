telescope in
Thoughts on Stable Diffusion and other recent AI developments?
It really feels like this is the Artificial Intelligence era. And it's still very much the early innings. What do you make of the new tech? Do you think it will enable a new class of jobs? To get be at the forefront of this, which companies are doing the most interesting things right now?
#AI #ML #MachineLearning
4
2194
Sort by:
kilimanjaroProduct Designer
Check out Hugging Face, OpenAI, Midjourney, stability.ai for some companies leading the space. A lot of companies are going to be built on top of these companies' technologies. You can already see a few profitable companies coming out like Copy.ai.
5
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Didn't realize there were so many OpenAI alternatives. Thanks for the reccs
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,386