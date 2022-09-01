Hi there, I'm a founder of a startup company—early stage and bootstrap. We're PM and UI/UX designer and looking for a Software Engineer w interested in developing our MVP.





We have a good understanding how startup success.





One of our leaders is EVP at a 60 billion USD fortune 100 company in the US.





Who you are

- interested in becoming a startup co-founder.

- “can do” mindset.

- strong communication skills.

- positive energy to work collaboratively.

- good understanding of the Software Development lifecycle.





If you’re interested, please send me an email with your resume via iam@roy.vip or contact@atonomy.xyz



