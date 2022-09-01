19g6xkvvbxali in
Looking for a Software Engineer
Hi there, I'm a founder of a startup company—early stage and bootstrap. We're PM and UI/UX designer and looking for a Software Engineer w interested in developing our MVP.
We have a good understanding how startup success.
One of our leaders is EVP at a 60 billion USD fortune 100 company in the US.
Who you are
- interested in becoming a startup co-founder.
- “can do” mindset.
- strong communication skills.
- positive energy to work collaboratively.
- good understanding of the Software Development lifecycle.
If you’re interested, please send me an email with your resume via iam@roy.vip or contact@atonomy.xyz
vsnihqeSoftware Engineer
do you have salary info? 👀
2
SchadenfreudeEmbedded Systems Software Developer
Crucial information, perhaps the most important. OP, have you a salary range or guaranteed salary number?
1
