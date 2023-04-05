Relocate to Portugal from Egypt or work remotely for a potentially higher salary

Hey guys,





So this is my first post here, and I am facing a bit of a hard decision, right now I am working remotely for a tech company based in Portugal, and my boss offered me that I come to Portugal on a work visa and work from there, I have been working there for almost 9 months now, and the life standard in Portugal is better than Egypt of course, but I just got an offer to work for a big multinational company and my salary would be very high, for reference it would be around 1600$/month which is alot here compared to my current salary of 700€/month so almost double the salary but with no relocation potential, I did talk with my manager about a raise after 3 months when I complete a year but there is no way it's going to go higher than 1300€.













Now I don't know what to do, do I just follow the money and take the offer given that Portugal's salaries are one of the worst in Europe but it's an easy way to get to other European countries not to mention it being a very beautiful country (and I really would like to travel abroad cause the situation in Egypt is really bad now)









What do you think I should do guys? And sorry if this is too long of a post









One thing I didn't mention, is my manager told me, we'll talk about an extended notice period (3-4 months) -for me and him if I were to get laid off too- cause he doesn't want me to leave the company once I get my Visa





Thanks, any help would be very much appreciated!