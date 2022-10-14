wallstreet in
advice for gaining data science experience as a recent grad
Hello, i am a recent graduate with a degree in stats, minors in math and cs. i am currently looking for intern/full-time opportunities in data science but haven't had much luck. I was wondering if anyone has some advice for me on how to gain valuable experience without relying on internships/ full-time positions in data science. Thanks!
Get as much experience as you can with python. This is a solid one for beginners and you can try to recreate the solutions as a way to test your skill. https://365datascience.com/tutorials/python-tutorials/essential-python-projects/
