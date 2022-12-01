TravelBear in
Swe to PM or EM
Im a Senior SWE at big tech. Unclear on what I want to do next. Definitely dont want to be an IC. Thinking if its wise to switch to PM role to understand the business side of things or become an engineering manager( I will have a chance to grow into it in 1-2years).
sskernilSoftware Engineering Manager
If I had to go back and choose my path, I'd still stick with going into an engineering manager role. I really love the architecture and talking with people like me all day is just more comfortable.
