Who knows how much you make irl?

Saw this on LinkedIn and wondering what you think. The only people who know how much I make are my wife, my accountant, and the IRS.





Side note: I have submitted my salary on this though. But technically no one knows it's me lol.





https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/curious-what-i-earn-we-often-confide-family-only-16-tell-anders/?trackingId=DGQzkQUjTyaPayfZsmd56A%3D%3D