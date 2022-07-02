Ijfqi73nkJn in
Who knows how much you make irl?
Saw this on LinkedIn and wondering what you think. The only people who know how much I make are my wife, my accountant, and the IRS.
Side note: I have submitted my salary on this though. But technically no one knows it's me lol.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/curious-what-i-earn-we-often-confide-family-only-16-tell-anders/?trackingId=DGQzkQUjTyaPayfZsmd56A%3D%3D
Curious what I earn? We often confide in family; only 16% will tell coworkers
Is there anything that we won’t share with our coworkers or the wider world? Spend a few minutes on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter, and you'll be convinced that we’ve entered the age of TMI — where all the traditional taboos have vanished. But there’s one area where old-school discretion still runs st
linkedin.com
Thats what levels and all the other anon sites are for.