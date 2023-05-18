What is the process like if you transition from one team to another within the same company in a larger or mid size co?

I'm employed as a UX designer in a gov agency. If I wanted a promotion to grow, it's more set to my tenure and company budget. The design team is consisted of myself, a lead ux designer and another ux designer who is mostly a web content coordinator. Essentially there's no strong design culture here and the products we work on is our web and app. Occasionally we have input of 3rd party software that we can or cannot handle at the presentation of higher ups.





I was wondering (aside the insane competition and demand from interviewers) that if I were were able to land any position in a tech company, how easy would it be to transfer to a new role or a new team? How long would that take and is another intensive interview expected for this process too?





For example... if I get a role in marketing for Meta, how easy is it to become a product designer as an internal candidate? Or if I am a product designer at Meta for a team for something like.. Messenger , how easy is it to transfer to an AR team?





I certainly need to work on my interview and presentation skills and portfolio before applyinf but if anyone has insight that would help. I'd like just to get my foot in the door first.





(Also sry I couldnt decide if this should be under Tech or Product Designer topics, but put Tech as I felt the industry is important)









An edit: I don't intend to leave my current role anytime soon, because I want to at least own a project I can contribute towards before leaving. It will certainly take more time for me to stay here. I am interested in Tech but also FinTech or something like rideshare.



