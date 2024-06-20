Looking to coop for ML and enter the field

I am a 21 year old senior cs student, and I am looking for the correct way to get ML/AI or quant experience.





I just finished a data science and machine learning certification through MIT, and will be finishing their cloud and AI cert as well. I will also trying for a masters.





I have 2 internships under my belt BUT they are devops.





I am looking to get my feet wet in the ml/ai field but it seems the only internships available are for masters (which I am going to get my masters). But I want to do a coop if possible. Any suggestions or help?



