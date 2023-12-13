Benjamin Chia in
Hardware Interviewing Prep. Resources (Mechanical/Electrical Engineering)
I run a hardware interviewing website that concentrates on technical interview prep. for FANG companies, start-ups, etc. Anecdotally speaking, the resource has helped users land jobs at Apple, Tesla, & SpaceX to name a few.
Compared to software, there's not much online for interview prep. resources for hardware engineers. Hoping to help out any hardware folk out there!
We also just wrote a guide that'll walk you through the interviewing process and provide insider tips to landing your dream job in tech!
Check it out here: https://www.hardwarefyi.com/
HamburglerMechanical Engineer
This is very helpful! Thank you!
