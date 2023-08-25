reflectivemirror in
Looking for career advice on what I could do next based on my skills
Hi all,
I wanted to crowdsource some opinions on what I should do next in my career. I was a consultant and sales engineer for 11 years, and gave it up to become a startup founder. My business did not take off but I have loads of experiences from selling, consulting others, winning a low code contest, and helping raise funds for other founders. The job market is super hard right now and any recruiter call I have gotten I immediately am getting rejected. Anyone have any advice of new types of roles I should be looking into or companies? Thanks in advance.
RoundUp1
What kinds of roles have you ￼been applying for so far? Sales roles?
reflectivemirror
Sales, CSM, biz ops, growth, sales engineering so far.
