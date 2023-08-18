levels9999 in
Google Equity component
Hello,
Please could someone help how to understand the Google equity value mentioned in levels.fyi
Total Compensation (USD)
Base | Stock (/yr) | Bonus
150K | 180 K |25K
Vesting schedule:
Yr1, Yr2, Yr3, Yr4 (33%,33%,22%,11%)
Esp for stock component does it mean,
#1 Is it the average for each year is $180K. So, for 4 years = $720K
i.e per year allocation is 237K, 237K, 158K, 86K
OR
#2 Is it the first-year component of the equity grant is $180K.
i.e per year 180K, 180K, 120K, 65K
OR
#3 Is it the total for the 4-year period.
i.e per year 59.4K, 59.4K, 39.6K, 21.6K
There is significant different in the values. Please can you guide me as I am expecting an offer from Google at L5.
https://www.levels.fyi/companies/google/salaries/software-engineer/levels/l5
This suggests the first option with a total grant of 720k.