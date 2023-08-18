Google Equity component

Hello,

Please could someone help how to understand the Google equity value mentioned in levels.fyi

Total Compensation (USD)

Base | Stock (/yr) | Bonus

150K | 180 K |25K

Vesting schedule:

Yr1, Yr2, Yr3, Yr4 (33%,33%,22%,11%)

Esp for stock component does it mean,

#1 Is it the average for each year is $180K. So, for 4 years = $720K

i.e per year allocation is 237K, 237K, 158K, 86K

OR

#2 Is it the first-year component of the equity grant is $180K.

i.e per year 180K, 180K, 120K, 65K

OR

#3 Is it the total for the 4-year period.

i.e per year 59.4K, 59.4K, 39.6K, 21.6K

There is significant different in the values. Please can you guide me as I am expecting an offer from Google at L5.