Hi All,





I have climbed the ladder in my current role, but it's not what I want to do. 7 years mid-senior level experience (NOT IN TECH). 30 yrs old.





Over the last 3 months, I have started and pushed through all the homework, readings, networking through 100Devs. (100Devs is an online resource that teaches others the MERN stack.) I hope to finish 100Devs in 7 more months.





Currently, learned html, css, and working through javascript. Pushing 7-8kyu codewars daily To GitHub.





I work full-time, I wake up 2 hours before work to study, study during lunch, and block out time for when I get home. Needlesstosay, Im breathing code at this point. (Keeping health/mental priority)





I have key soft skills from my current job. Problem is that I don't have a degree.

At this rate, could I make it into tech?





And if you've made it this far, would anyone be open to chat or mentor?





Thank you for your time.



