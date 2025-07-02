How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.





I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, having to reiterate the context helps me more than the AI actually does in solving the problem, but I could be an outlier here because I haven't been using AI coding tools at my work just yet. Everything I've been doing with AI has been on the side, without my manager knowing lol