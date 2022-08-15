wheezer in
Zoomers, are you going to get your used furniture through DoorDash?
Under a new deal struck by parent company Meta, Marketplace shoppers in select cities can now have their purchases picked up and delivered by DoorDash. The partnership with the delivery app is part of a wider Meta plan to lure younger consumers back to Facebook, which has been shedding users to TikTok. Not all purchases will be eligible for DoorDash delivery: items have to fit in a car trunk and be located within 15 miles.
Feels like a Boomer came up with this genius strategy tbh. TikTok is living in Zuck's head rent free right now lol
wuuuuut? why would i go on facebook to get a used dresser and have it delivered by doordash? 🤔
It says not all purchases will be eligible, items have to fit in a car trunk
