Waymo TC negotiation?

Can anyone (clearly) explain how salary negotiation is supposed to happen with Waymo?





IIUC, once the hiring team decides they like you, you're supposed to submit an "expected TC" amount(s?) to the Waymo bureaucracy, who will then approve it or reject it.





The only info I really have going into that "bid" is the publicly stated base-salary ranges for the L5 and L6 positions.





So if I understand correctly (which I probably don't), then:





(a) If base-pay is the same for everyone in a given geography and pay band, e.g., L5 in NYC, then why is Waymo obscuring that info by posting only ranges. It seems like the kind of info that would quickly become public anyway.





(b) If a candidate doesn't know the actual base-pay for a given level, then when submitting an "expected TC" bid, they wouldn't know what portion is base-pay vs. (other). So how is a candidate expected to decide what to bid for TC?





(c) If a candidate bids above Waymo's acceptable TC range, is that the end of their candidacy?





Given how candidate-hostile this process seems, I must be misunderstanding parts of it. Otherwise I assume I'd hear lots more complaining about it from other candidates.