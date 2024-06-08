blizzardActivion in
Should I switch to Apple ?
Apple is in Seattle. Per my interview experience, the team seems to be smart and nice.
Currently in Amazon at Austin. Fairly new to the company. Team is friendly so far.
Apple no more negotiation .. but does include one time sign on of 30K.
Apple
Senior software engineer
Sesttle
Total per year
$310K
Level
IC4
Base
$220K
Stock (/yr)
$67.5K
Bonus
$22K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
Amazon
Software Engineer
Austin
Total per year
$288K
Level
Software engineer
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$11K
Bonus
$102K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Lots of rain in Seattle. I mean lots - you can't fathom it until you experience it. Expect to not see the sun for whole months in winter due to clouds. Also, the Cascadia subduction zone makes me nervous. But a better power grid than TX, and possibly better suited in the long run for climate change as long as you find a flat or house with AC.
1
