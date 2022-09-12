19g616kyakq6bk in
SDE-3 suggestion
I have 8 YOE in India. Joined masters to move to US. I wonder if I can get a SDE-3 equivalent roles after my graduation(In my final year). I have an SDE-2 offer from Amazon(Converted from internship). Can anyone suggest a good company which considers my Indian experience to apply for SDE-3 level roles?
7
2547
Sort by:
niyg39821bijBackend Software Engineer
They will only factor in relevant experience so 8 yoe might not translate.
19g616kyakq6bkComputer Science at New York University
I have relevant experience.. I was tech lead in india.
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527