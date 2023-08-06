19g615kyw8ojeo in
TikTok Referral - Hiring Spree
TikTok is on a massive hiring surge right now, and my team has a bunch of open roles. I am offering a direct internal referral to my team for all domains (engineering, product, data science, & UX/UI)
Apply using the links below, and feel free to adjust the filters.
Experienced Roles: https://job.toutiao.com/s/UoyjkLd
Campus Hire (Referral code - F37PKCW): https://careers.tiktok.com/position?type=2
I will answer any questions anyone has about working at TikTok including compensation, WLB, RSUs, leveling, etc in the comments.
27
6681
Sort by:
owenmurphy2022Web Development (Front-End)
I am interested and will look into the open roles. But may I ask why TikTok is suddenly on a hiring surge considering economic downturn coupled with the surge in GenAI and its ability to replace roles?
4
19g615kyw8ojeoSoftware Engineer
We are attempting to poach up talent that has been laid off, and are trying to capitilize on this time period.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,482