TikTok Referral - Hiring Spree

TikTok is on a massive hiring surge right now, and my team has a bunch of open roles. I am offering a direct internal referral to my team for all domains (engineering, product, data science, & UX/UI)





Apply using the links below, and feel free to adjust the filters.





Experienced Roles: https://job.toutiao.com/s/UoyjkLd





Campus Hire (Referral code - F37PKCW): https://careers.tiktok.com/position?type=2





I will answer any questions anyone has about working at TikTok including compensation, WLB, RSUs, leveling, etc in the comments.