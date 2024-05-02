Discussing a Salary Adjustment with Your Manager. Tips?

I've been working at this startup for 3 years now. In my first year, I asked for a raise and they granted me one, increasing my salary by 16%. (I was underpaid even based on the DoL minimum wage for the position haha). However, since then, my salary has remained the same despite increasing expenses due to inflation. My title has also stayed the same (Senior Engineer).





I know that you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, but I'm unsure about the best approach to discuss a salary adjustment with my manager. How common is it for companies to provide regular raises to keep up with the cost of living? I want to be prepared when broaching this topic.





Any advice from those who have been in similar situations would be greatly appreciated. I don't want to come across as demanding, but I also feel that a salary review is reasonable given my tenure and the economic climate.