ohforfoxsake in  
Software Engineer  

Discussing a Salary Adjustment with Your Manager. Tips?

I've been working at this startup for 3 years now. In my first year, I asked for a raise and they granted me one, increasing my salary by 16%. (I was underpaid even based on the DoL minimum wage for the position haha). However, since then, my salary has remained the same despite increasing expenses due to inflation. My title has also stayed the same (Senior Engineer).


I know that you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, but I'm unsure about the best approach to discuss a salary adjustment with my manager. How common is it for companies to provide regular raises to keep up with the cost of living? I want to be prepared when broaching this topic.


Any advice from those who have been in similar situations would be greatly appreciated. I don't want to come across as demanding, but I also feel that a salary review is reasonable given my tenure and the economic climate.

4
2673
Sort by:
littlestichSoftware Engineering Manager  
As a founder, I constantly seek funding for operations, sales, marketing, and ensuring competitive salaries for my employees. Before discussing salary with your manager, it’s crucial to assess if the startup is profitable or has secured funding. Demonstrating added value through documentation can enhance your CV for future job searches.

Working at a startup often entails double to triple the effort compared to traditional roles. Consequently, your experience, expertise, and contributions can leverage opportunities for advancement elsewhere
5

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,558