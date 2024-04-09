Interview with Meta, superficial and rushed?

I recently had an interview with Meta for SSE and I was wondering if other people’s experiences have been similar to mine. This was the first interview, one hour long. My interview felt very rushed, I think the interviewer tried to cram too many things in. Interviewer spoke very fast the whole time and expected me to answer equally fast.

First he asked me to speak about myself but at the same time he told me not to provide too much detail because he already had my resume, which made it sound like he was actually not interested in the answer and was just asking out of process.

Behavioural questions were a bit frustrating because he wouldn’t even give me time to lay out the context, he would interrupt me and tell me to shorten my answers and be more concise. It already felt like I was speaking way too fast for a normal conversation.

Then he tried to fit two coding exercises in the remaining time. Maybe I’m just incredibly subpar in terms of coding skills but I left with the feeling that it’s not possible to resolve those exercises that quickly unless you already know the answer. In fact, he was trying to evaluate my code so quickly that he wouldn’t even assess it properly, at some points he would tell me something doesn’t work and it turned out he was just misreading it.

Finally, I was supposed to have 5 minutes at the end to ask questions but no chance, we ran out of time and he just left the Zoom meeting.

Overall, a rather chaotic and disappointing experience, I didn’t feel properly evaluated. Has this been the case for others too?

EDIT: for what is worth, I passed the interview and I've been called for the next stage.