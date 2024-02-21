Seeking to break into BI/Data Analytics roles

I graduated with my MBA in Management Information Systems last May (which combines business courses and technical courses such as programming in Python, SQL, Business Analysis (Excel, SAS, Linear Regression). Also completed a fullstack web development and an AI bootcamp and got accepted into Georgia Tech’s Masters in Analytics for the Fall 2024 with the aim of becoming an AI/ML engineer or Data Scientist. I am looking to get hands on work experience for Data Analytics or BI developer even if through internship/apprenticeship. I’m also completing a ServiceNow certified system admin & Google Data analytics certs. I feel like I’m getting easily accepted to these trainings as opposed to actual paying jobs and any help or referral would be greatly appreciated!