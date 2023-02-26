David Beckham in
L60 to L65(Principal pm) at Microsoft
can anybody tell me the average range of years it would take to reach to L65 or L66 principal pm at Microsoft?
#Microsoft #ProductManagementConsultingGroup #productmanagement #pm #seattle
9
5819
Sort by:
RayKurzweilSoftware Engineer at Google
If you're looking for average, you need to consider the people who never make it, which is substantial. The answers you get are "if you end up being that successful", which shouldn't be taken for granted.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,459